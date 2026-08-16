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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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penthouses
91
1 BHK
21
2 BHK
305
3 BHK
276
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7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Awesome middle floor apartment with large terrace, community pool, spa area and views of the…
$256,843
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning ground floor apartment with large terrace, private garden, community pool, spa area…
$260,314
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with large terrace, community pool, spa area and views of the …
$275,354
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
$408,042
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3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The apartments are located in Guardamar del Segura in the residential Marhal Beach The apar…
$311,038
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3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
$321,912
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury?  Well this 3 bedroom corner apartment might be the perf…
$311,146
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