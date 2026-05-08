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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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penthouses
69
1 BHK
12
2 BHK
249
3 BHK
246
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7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/4
Gorgeous apartment in a premium area near the beach with a big terrace, community pool, and …
$301,119
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern ground floor apartment in a premium area near the beach with a community pool, spa, a…
$287,492
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with large terrace, community pool, spa area and views of the …
$269,640
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
AdriastarAdriastar
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious apartment in a premium area near the beach with a large terrace, community pool, a…
$363,423
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic duplex penthouse  with large roof top terrace, community pool, garage and great vi…
$287,492
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Awesome middle floor apartment with large terrace, community pool, spa area and views of the…
$256,943
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
GrekodomGrekodom
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 5/5
Elegant penthouse offering beautiful views located in a modern residential complex boasting …
$397,178
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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