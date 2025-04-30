Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca It is a private residential comple…
$330,407
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
The residential is located between Guardamar and Orihuela Costa, in the heart of the Costa B…
$250,855
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca It is a private residential comple…
$271,523
