  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Guardamar del Segura
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Cozy, spacious and luxurious apartment on the ground floor with a lovely south-facing terrac…
$214,788
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Stylish new construction project just 800 meters from the miles of fine sandy beaches. The c…
$396,200
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
$228,874
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Ground floor apartment in a private residential, located in Guardamar del Segura, just 2 min…
$514,898
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The apartments are located in Guardamar del Segura in the residential Marhal Beach The apar…
$311,038
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
The residential is located between Guardamar and Orihuela Costa, in the heart of the Costa B…
$270,234
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$264,543
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
$321,912
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
$301,346
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Apartments with 2 bedrooms near the beach This fine complex consists of 3 houses. In each bl…
$369,567
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
$248,690
