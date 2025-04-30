Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Alicante 130 homes, with 2 or 3 bedrooms and tw…
$267,161
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 82 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$276,857
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 9 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$276,557
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$261,371
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$407,953
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 93 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$325,371
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$303,475
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Alicante 130 homes, with 2 or 3 bedrooms and tw…
$238,809
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centr…
$239,676
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 9 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$288,489
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Terrace: 11 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$299,337
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 11 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centr…
$261,371
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$276,557
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$277,642
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$281,981
