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Terraced Villas for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

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Villa 9 bedrooms in Castro, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Castro, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Private individual house located on the plot of 1018m2, constructed area 763m2. The house i…
$697,964
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