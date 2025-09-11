Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Granadilla de Abona
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
We are excited to offer this wonderful duplex penthouse apartment for sale in the cozy Vista…
$642,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go