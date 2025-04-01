Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Granadilla de Abona
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Residential Complex in San Fulgencio Contemporary Apartments with Exceptional Fea…
$329,831
Leave a request
Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
$306,140
Leave a request
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 420 m²
Commercial premises are available for purchase in Calpe, which are adaptable for hostel purp…
$486,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Area 126 m²
$536,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully Furnished Beach Side Resort Townhouses in Mijas This project is located in Mijas, one …
$265,033
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
New Build Residential Complex in San Fulgencio Contemporary Apartments with Exceptional Fea…
$243,289
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
New Build Residential Complex in San Fulgencio Contemporary Apartments with Exceptional Fea…
$259,516
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New Build Residential Complex in San Fulgencio Contemporary Apartments with Exceptional Fea…
$324,422
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
A single-story house is available for sale in the Alfaz del Pi area, Jardin de Alfaz. The …
$605,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Nice investment opportunity in the center of Albir. For around 300000 euro you have a renova…
$296,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
3 semidetached villa with private swimming pool in Benijófar . 3-bedroom semi-detached villa…
$405,662
Leave a request
Apartment in Altea, Spain
Apartment
Altea, Spain
The building plot with sea and mountain views in the prestigious Altea Hills, Alicante resid…
$270,442
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes