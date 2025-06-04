Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Allow us to present an exceptional apartment in the heart of Madrid's distinguished Goya nei…
$1,64M
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in modern style in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, L…
$487,890
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
New Villas in Pilar de la Oradada on the Golf FieldNew residential complex of 6 freestanding…
$639,666
3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Stylish Corner Townhouse with Panoramic Mountain Views in Cancelada – New Build with Solariu…
$820,122
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 427 m²
Exclusive Villa with Capturing ViewsNew villa in Calpe with beautiful views of the sea, Peni…
$1,77M
2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
New apartments in Vera Playa, Almeria - modern houses by the seaModern life in Pueblo Salina…
$246,025
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
New boutique development of just 15 stunning apartments, distributed across 3 blocks with co…
$551,577
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An excellent choice for comfortable permanent living, vacation home, or a profitable investm…
$283,237
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Sale of ready-made apartments with a key in Lomas de Campoamor, Orihuela CostaDiscover the e…
$272,344
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
This ultra-modern villa is a spacious living area marked by extensive glass walls, which org…
$738,076
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Beautiful apartment, completely renovated, is located in the prestigious area of Madrid Sala…
$675,139
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
These impressive exclusive villas are located in the prestigious area of Torreblanca, just 1…
$686,582
