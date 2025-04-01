Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Granadilla de Abona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the complex "Las Terrazas", in the area of Los Gigan…
$238,322
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes