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Penthouses for sale in Girones, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$565,635
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