Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girona
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Girona, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Castell dAro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in one of the quietest and most exclusive residential areas of S’;Agaró, the house c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go