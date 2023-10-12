Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Girones
  5. Land

Pool Lands for sale in Girones, Spain

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
€535,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€420,000
Plot of land in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€290,000
Plot of land in Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
€300,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
€841,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir