Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Gata de Gorgos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Gata de Gorgos, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€330,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking in Gata de Gorgos, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€310,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir