Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Galicia
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Galicia, Spain

сommercial properties
14
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Sale of Mercadona Supermarket – €4.35 million — 6% Yield in Galicia, Spain
Sale of Mercadona Supermarket – €4.35 million — 6% Yield
Galicia, Spain
Area 5 422 m²
Sale of Mercadona Supermarket – €4.35 million — 6% Yield Location: Spain, Galicia Provinc…
$5,11M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go