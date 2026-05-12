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Villas with Private Pool in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa with private swimming pool, expansive rooftop terrace and fully-fitted kitchen …
$369,864
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Premium villa with golf resort access, private swimming pool and charming garden located in …
$611,336
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning villa with private pool, covered garage and large roof top terrace with nature view…
$411,569
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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