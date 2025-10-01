Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuente Alamo de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pool in Condado de Alhama Murcia The detached villa…
$386,491
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pool in Condado de Alhama Murcia The detached villa…
$333,628
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go