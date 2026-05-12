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Villas with garage for sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning villa with private pool, covered garage and large roof top terrace with nature view…
$411,569
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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