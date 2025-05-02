Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuente Alamo de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Golf-course

Townhouses near golf course for sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go