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Penthouses near golf course for sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/3
Fantastic duplex penthouse with community pool, large roof top terrace with all amenities ne…
$264,401
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