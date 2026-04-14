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Pool Houses for Sale in in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Premium villa with golf resort access, private swimming pool and charming garden located in …
$576,757
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