  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuente Alamo de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pool in Condado de Alhama Murcia
$313,083
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pool in Condado de Alhama Murcia
$354,982
