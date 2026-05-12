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Houses with garage for sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

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villas
44
bungalows
29
townhouses
58
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8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable house with a large plot at the foot of the mountain in the city of …
$351,815
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable house with a large plot at the foot of the mountain in the city of …
$351,815
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a comfortable house with a large plot at the foot of the mountain in the city of …
$330,635
Leave a request
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a comfortable house with a large plot at the foot of the mountain in the city of…
$351,815
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable house with a large plot at the foot of the mountain in the city of …
$296,513
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a comfortable house with a large plot at the foot of the mountain in the city of …
$330,635
Leave a request
MontbelMontbel
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a comfortable house at the foot of the mountain in the city of Fuente Alamo. The …
$398,880
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning villa with private pool, covered garage and large roof top terrace with nature view…
$411,569
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