Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuente Alamo de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

penthouses
7
2 BHK
39
3 BHK
17
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
Amazing midle  floor apartment with community pool, big terrace & large garden, located in a…
$224,531
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go