Apartments near golf course for sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$114,933
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
$115,923
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
$89,172
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
$108,988
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$84,218
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
$79,264
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$99,080
