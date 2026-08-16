Seaview Villas for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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Beach Villas in Fuengirola, Spain

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12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular duplex Sky Villa with a large terrace, community infinity pool and gym with amaz…
$2,18M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 634 m²
Ultra-exclusive villa featuring two infinity pools, a breathtaking rooftop terrace, a privat…
$3,70M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Key ready high end luxury villa with private pool, terrace and an amazing sea view in a ultr…
$1,28M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, cinema room and stunning…
$5,59M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 824 m²
High end villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym and stunning sea view …
$3,41M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready penthouse villa with large roof top terrace and stunning sea view located in a pre…
$1,44M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready superior villa with large terrace, garden, private pool and stunning sea view loca…
$1,56M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready penthouse villa with large terrace and stunning sea view located in a premium area…
$1,37M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Detached Houses with Sea Views and Luxury Interior Design in Fuengirola The detached houses …
$5,66M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Popular Holiday Destination in Málaga, Fuengirola The detached villas are locate…
$4,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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