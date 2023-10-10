Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

apartments
103
houses
28
99 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€578,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€825,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€980,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious Villa in Costa del Sol directly from the developer The Palm Collection at Reser…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
€1,53M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Sky Villas in Costa del Sol directly from the developer Carat Sky Villas is like a diamon…
€669,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Sky Villas with breathtaking Mediterranean sea views Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. …
€789,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
€1,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
€2,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in the Residential Complex with Privileged Features in Benalmádena The house is…
€4,98M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€620,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€511,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€473,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€348,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€334,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Designed Villas 5 Minutes to the Beaches in Fuengirola Málaga Smartly designed …
€1,53M
