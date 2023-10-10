Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
€1,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
€2,65M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€620,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses with Sea View in Fuengirola The contemporary apart…
€999,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€1,10M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments in a Contemporary Project in Fuengirola Spain The contemporary project …
€1,69M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€1,90M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€420,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€410,000
Penthouse 1 room with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 1 room with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€360,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea View Properties in a Complex with On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola This project is locat…
€1,33M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Bright Real Estate in a Complex with Pool in a Popular Residential Area of Fuengirola The se…
€632,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
Bright Real Estate in a Complex with Pool in a Popular Residential Area of Fuengirola The se…
€630,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Bright Real Estate in a Complex with Pool in a Popular Residential Area of Fuengirola The se…
€340,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra Luxe Apartments in Prestigious Compound in Fuengirola The project is located in the mu…
€2,30M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra Luxury Apartments in Resort-Like Complex in Fuengirola The new project is located in t…
€1,15M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra Luxury Apartments in Resort-Like Complex in Fuengirola The new project is located in t…
€1,29M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern New Build Apartments in Exclusive Residential Macro Complex in Fuengirola The project…
€895,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern New Build Apartments in Exclusive Residential Macro Complex in Fuengirola The project…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern New Build Apartments in Exclusive Residential Macro Complex in Fuengirola The project…
€685,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
New Modern Apartments with Sea Views in a Prestigious Area of Fuengirola Málaga The project …
€982,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
New Modern Apartments with Sea Views in a Prestigious Area of Fuengirola Málaga The project …
€766,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to Move Luxury Property with Impressive Sea View in Mijas The seaside property is loca…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
Functional Newly-Built Apartments with Open Views in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol This new deve…
€460,000
