Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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47 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 6/6
Fantastic penthouse with breathtaking sea views, a private terrace, and access to sports fac…
$460,681
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant Design Flats in Carvajal Fuengirola Located in the coastal enclave of Carvajal, this…
$910,342
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 7
Modern Apartments with Exceptional Wellness in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del…
$815,743
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,14M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Modern Mediterranean Apartments in the Heart of Fuengirola The apartments for sale in Fuengi…
$680,216
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Modern Mediterranean Apartments in the Heart of Fuengirola The apartments for sale in Fuengi…
$1,30M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful luxury penthouse with an amazing sea view and community pool located in a quite ar…
$527,480
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive high end penthouse with large terraces, gym, spa  and awesome sea views close to t…
$2,23M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Modern Apartments Close to the Sea in Fuengirola Málaga Fuengirola is one of the most vibra…
$624,566
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful luxury penthouse with an amazing sea view and community pool located in a quite ar…
$635,412
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern high end penthouse with a large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view …
$1,49M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious penthouse situated within a contemporary residential complex boasting breathtaking…
$861,896
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 8/6
Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, elevated gym, sauna, cinema and sky infinity pool l…
$526,668
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Sea View Brand New Properties in El Higuerón Fuengirola The properties are situated in Fueng…
$2,77M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive new-build penthouse with panoramic city views and a bright private terrace, stept …
$1,15M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/3
High end penthouse with a stunning sea view and private pool located within a premium resort…
$1,70M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium Penthouse in a modern living complex with stunning sea view and many facilities D…
$1,03M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 5/5
Impressive penthouse with large roof top terrace and stunning sea view located close to the …
$1,96M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea-View Properties for Sale in a Compound in El Higueron Fuengirola The new complex is loca…
$1,39M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 5/5
Massive high end penthouse with a swimmimg pool and a community gym surrounded by boutiques,…
$1,26M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,21M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Apartments with Beautiful Sea Views in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol The complex has a prestigio…
$998,740
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
Brilliant Penthouse in a contemporary residential complex boasting breathtaking ocean views …
$791,740
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/2
High end large penthouse with terrace, amazing sea view and community pool located in a ultr…
$924,285
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 3/3
High end large penthouse with terrace, amazing sea view and community pool located in a ultr…
$920,133
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern Apartments Close to the Sea in Fuengirola Málaga Fuengirola is one of the most vibra…
$893,050
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
Brilliant Penthouse in a contemporary residential complex boasting breathtaking ocean views …
$792,819
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Sea in Fuengirola The luxury properties are in a ric…
$1,39M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/2
High end penthouse with roof top terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located in a …
$844,902
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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