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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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20 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,14M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 4
Quality Construction Apartments in a Popular Residential Neighborhood in Fuengirola This pro…
$796,867
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern high end penthouse with a large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view …
$1,49M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 5/5
Impressive penthouse with large roof top terrace and stunning sea view located close to the …
$1,96M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea-View Properties for Sale in a Compound in El Higueron Fuengirola The new complex is loca…
$1,39M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 5/5
Massive high end penthouse with a swimmimg pool and a community gym surrounded by boutiques,…
$1,26M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,21M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 5
2 Bedroom Apartments in a Newly-Build Residential Complex in Los Pacos Fuengirola Málaga Thi…
$426,521
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 3/3
High end large penthouse with terrace, amazing sea view and community pool located in a ultr…
$920,133
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/2
High end penthouse with roof top terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located in a …
$844,902
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view l…
$2,71M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Real Estate Near the Sea in Fuengirola Fuengirola is a holiday resort and second h…
$925,722
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 9
Functional Properties 150 m from the Beach in the Center of Fuengirola This development is l…
$788,453
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Sea in Fuengirola Costa del Sol Fuengirola is a favorable touris…
$1,97M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$838,713
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Quality Construction Apartments in a Popular Residential Neighborhood in Fuengirola This pro…
$832,258
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
High end large penthouse with terrace, amazing sea view and community pool located in a ultr…
$1,27M
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
High end penthouse with roof top terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located in a …
$779,858
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$581,275
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