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Penthouses with garden for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
High end penthouse with roof top terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located in a …
$779,858
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Penthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious penthouse situated within a contemporary residential complex boasting breathtaking…
$864,243
VAT
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
Brilliant Penthouse in a contemporary residential complex boasting breathtaking ocean views …
$789,342
VAT
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