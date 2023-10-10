Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Fuengirola

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

apartments
103
houses
28
65 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury and Modern Designed Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol A…
€739,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/6
Modern-Style Apartments in the Best Area in Mijas Costa Modern designed apartments are locat…
€574,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern-Style Apartments in the Best Area in Mijas Costa Modern designed apartments are locat…
€467,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern-Style Apartments in the Best Area in Mijas Costa Modern designed apartments are locat…
€382,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern-Style Apartments in the Best Area in Mijas Costa Modern designed apartments are locat…
€380,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern-Style Apartments in the Best Area in Mijas Costa Modern designed apartments are locat…
€313,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€520,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€520,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€475,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€495,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments in a Contemporary Project in Fuengirola Spain The contemporary project …
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Detached House in a Popular Residential Area of Benalmadena This fantastic detached…
€1,70M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€420,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€410,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€395,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€370,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€404,000
Penthouse 1 room with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 1 room with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Mijas This new project is loca…
€360,000
