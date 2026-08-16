Seaview Houses for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Beach Houses in Fuengirola, Spain

;
villas
32
bungalows
21
townhouses
4
duplexes
3
House Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular duplex Sky Villa with a large terrace, community infinity pool and gym with amaz…
$2,18M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 634 m²
Ultra-exclusive villa featuring two infinity pools, a breathtaking rooftop terrace, a privat…
$3,70M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,38M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Key ready high end luxury villa with private pool, terrace and an amazing sea view in a ultr…
$1,28M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Quality Townhouses with Private Gardens by the Beach in Fuengirola This project is s…
$800,333
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, cinema room and stunning…
$5,59M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 824 m²
High end villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym and stunning sea view …
$3,41M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready penthouse villa with large roof top terrace and stunning sea view located in a pre…
$1,44M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready superior villa with large terrace, garden, private pool and stunning sea view loca…
$1,56M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready penthouse villa with large terrace and stunning sea view located in a premium area…
$1,37M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Detached Houses with Sea Views and Luxury Interior Design in Fuengirola The detached houses …
$5,66M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Popular Holiday Destination in Málaga, Fuengirola The detached villas are locate…
$4,60M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go