  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Fuengirola
  5. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
