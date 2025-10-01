Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

penthouses
26
1 BHK
22
2 BHK
145
3 BHK
149
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
Experience the best of Fuengirola living in this stunning new condominium in Los Pacos, Fuen…
$346,835
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
