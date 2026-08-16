Seaview Apartments for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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117 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 6/6
Fantastic penthouse with breathtaking sea views, a private terrace, and access to sports fac…
$460,681
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant Design Flats in Carvajal Fuengirola Located in the coastal enclave of Carvajal, this…
$910,342
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Sea View Brand New Properties in El Higuerón Fuengirola The properties are situated in Fueng…
$955,262
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 7
Modern Apartments with Exceptional Wellness in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del…
$815,743
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments with Beautiful Sea Views in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol The complex has a prestigio…
$818,835
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning ground-level apartment nestled within a contemporary residential community boasting…
$738,266
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Modern Mediterranean Apartments in the Heart of Fuengirola The apartments for sale in Fuengi…
$680,216
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
Exceptional apartment with breathtaking sea views, access to a swimming pool and gym situate…
$366,226
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Amazing ground-floor apartment with lush private yard and pool located in exclusive resort w…
$947,776
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Modern Mediterranean Apartments in the Heart of Fuengirola The apartments for sale in Fuengi…
$1,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Apartments with Beautiful Sea Views in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol The complex has a prestigio…
$992,865
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful luxury penthouse with an amazing sea view and community pool located in a quite ar…
$527,480
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
Luxury apartment with a large terrace, community pool and gym with amazing sea views,  locat…
$879,426
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/5
Stylish turnkey apartment with private balcony and fully equipped kitchen, ideally located c…
$575,227
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive high end penthouse with large terraces, gym, spa  and awesome sea views close to t…
$2,23M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments Close to the Sea in Fuengirola Málaga Fuengirola is one of the most vibra…
$551,757
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with stunning sea views, community pool and relaxation area lo…
$347,624
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Modern Apartments Close to the Sea in Fuengirola Málaga Fuengirola is one of the most vibra…
$624,566
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Modern Apartments with Exceptional Wellness in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del…
$447,566
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
High end large second floor apartment with terrace and community pool located in a ultra hig…
$533,543
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Modern Apartments Close to the Sea in Fuengirola Málaga Fuengirola is one of the most vibra…
$423,203
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 5
Beautiful ground-floor apartment featuring a spacious terrace, with direct access to the swi…
$346,062
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Sea View Flats in El Higuerón, Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$752,393
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/8
Brilliant city apartment with state-of-art gym, wellness spa, rooftop pool and coworking zon…
$367,389
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful luxury penthouse with an amazing sea view and community pool located in a quite ar…
$635,412
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern high end penthouse with a large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view …
$1,49M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful luxury apartment with an amazing sea view and community pool located in a quite ar…
$493,004
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in Complex with Sea View in Fuengirola The apartments are located in the city of …
$1,24M
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