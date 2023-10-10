Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain

3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€578,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€825,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€980,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Sky Villas in Costa del Sol directly from the developer Carat Sky Villas is like a diamon…
€669,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Sky Villas with breathtaking Mediterranean sea views Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. …
€789,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
€1,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
€2,65M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€620,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€511,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€473,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€348,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€334,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses with Sea View in Fuengirola The contemporary apart…
€999,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€520,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€520,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€475,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€495,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in a Boutique Compound in Mijas Coast This residential development is …
€525,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments in a Contemporary Project in Fuengirola Spain The contemporary project …
€1,69M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€1,90M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€829,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€789,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€685,000
