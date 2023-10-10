UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Fuengirola
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Fuengirola, Spain
penthouses
43
2 BHK
40
3 BHK
56
4 BHK
4
Apartment
Clear all
77 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
80 m²
4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€578,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
92 m²
4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€825,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
110 m²
4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€980,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
120 m²
4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
3
246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
3
314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
2
2
121 m²
Sky Villas in Costa del Sol directly from the developer Carat Sky Villas is like a diamon…
€669,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
3
3
188 m²
Sky Villas with breathtaking Mediterranean sea views Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. …
€789,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
3
4
300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
€1,90M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
3
4
449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
€2,65M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
95 m²
4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€620,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
123 m²
4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€511,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
125 m²
4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€473,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
95 m²
4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€348,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
95 m²
2/4
Málaga Apartments 500 mt to the Beach in Fuengirola Luxurious Spanish apartments are located…
€334,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
137 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses with Sea View in Fuengirola The contemporary apart…
€999,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
103 m²
3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
93 m²
3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€520,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
74 m²
3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€520,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
8 m²
3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€475,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
93 m²
3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€495,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
77 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in a Boutique Compound in Mijas Coast This residential development is …
€525,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
180 m²
4
New Build Apartments in a Contemporary Project in Fuengirola Spain The contemporary project …
€1,69M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
4
215 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€1,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
112 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€829,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
112 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€789,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
88 m²
New Build Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in El Higuerón Fuengirola The conte…
€685,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL