Apartments near golf course for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

11 properties total found
Area 69 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 69 m²
New Development: Prices from € 449,000 to € 899,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$444,868
Area 88 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 88 m²
New Development: Prices from € 399,000 to € 1,199,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$394,902
Area 90 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 90 m²
New Development: Prices from € 435,000 to € 795,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$430,532
Area 85 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 85 m²
New Development: Prices from € 369,000 to € 839,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$365,604
Area 37 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 37 m²
New Development: Prices from € 168,000 to € 494,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$167,972
Area 73 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 73 m²
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 630,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$349,942
Area 123 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 123 m²
New Development: Prices from € 569,000 to € 1,099,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$563,156
Area 67 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 67 m²
New Development: Prices from € 275,000 to € 570,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$272,176
Area 74 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 74 m²
New Development: Prices from € 345,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$341,457
Area 107 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 107 m²
New Development: Prices from € 349,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$347,288
Area 100 m²
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 100 m²
New Development: Prices from € 439,000 to € 560,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$438,927
