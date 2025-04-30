Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

24 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Sky Villas in Costa del Sol directly from the developer Carat Sky Villas is like a diamon…
$736,423
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 69 m²
New Development: Prices from € 449,000 to € 899,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$444,868
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
$2,92M
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 88 m²
New Development: Prices from € 399,000 to € 1,199,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$394,902
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 94 m²
New Development: Prices from € 219,000 to € 245,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$219,216
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 59 m²
New Development: Prices from € 115,000 to € 150,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$114,436
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 90 m²
New Development: Prices from € 435,000 to € 795,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$430,532
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 38 m²
New Development: Prices from € 160,000 to € 200,000. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$158,528
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 85 m²
New Development: Prices from € 369,000 to € 839,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$365,604
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
$2,09M
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 37 m²
New Development: Prices from € 168,000 to € 494,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$167,972
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 73 m²
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 630,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$349,942
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 123 m²
New Development: Prices from € 569,000 to € 1,099,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$563,156
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 42 m²
New Development: Prices from € 147,000 to € 279,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$147,145
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 80 m²
New Development: Prices from € 313,000 to € 1,667,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built s…
$313,309
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
$1,09M
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 67 m²
New Development: Prices from € 275,000 to € 570,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$272,176
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Sky Villas with breathtaking Mediterranean sea views Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. …
$868,517
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 99 m²
New Development: Prices from € 599,000 to € 1,289,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$598,901
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 74 m²
New Development: Prices from € 345,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$341,457
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
$1,58M
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 80 m²
New Development: Prices from € 369,000 to € 939,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$368,939
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 107 m²
New Development: Prices from € 349,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$347,288
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 100 m²
New Development: Prices from € 439,000 to € 560,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$438,927
