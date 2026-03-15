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Residential properties for sale in Fleix, Spain

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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
$477,963
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
$431,894
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3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
$454,929
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AuraAura
3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
$528,639
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – Luxury and Nature by the Sea Prime Locat…
$346,462
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
$437,653
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Apartment 20 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment 20 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 22
Area 557 m²
$2,59M
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$178,516
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
$500,997
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$305,090
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/3
Premium Apartment in a modern living complex with private terrace, communal gardens, and swi…
$559,975
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
$282,171
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