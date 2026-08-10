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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Estepona, Spain

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10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Fantastic modern villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and stunning sea, golf and …
$950,317
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Huge first class villa with large infinity pool, garage and rooftop terrace with breathtakin…
$5,15M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 889 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high-end villa with large garden, infinity pool, basement and big roof terrace wit…
$3,06M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
High-class design villa with big pool, garden and amazing sea view nesteld on a golf course …
$1,19M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
Superior Quality Ready-to-Move Villas by Golf in Estepona This project of turnkey detached v…
$2,87M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive premium villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and amazing sea and mounta…
$843,752
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
Extraordinary Villa with private  infinity pool and sea view in a premium area of the new go…
$1,64M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 3
Superior Quality Ready-to-Move Villas by Golf in Estepona This project of turnkey detached v…
$2,77M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 182 m²
Enormous high end turnkey villa with swimming pool, large garden, and personal spa zone set …
$7,84M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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