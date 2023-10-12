Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Estepona, Spain

Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready to Move Houses on the New Golden Mile in Estepona This new build project of detached h…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready to Move Houses on the New Golden Mile in Estepona This new build project of detached h…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with a Private Pool and Golf and Sea Views This project is situated in the m…
€960,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
€2,99M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
For sale this contemporary off plan villa, in La Resina Golf, Estepona. The project and buil…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
New development of 7 contemporary luxury villas with sea views in an exceptional location, V…
€1,73M
