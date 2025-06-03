Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Estepona, Spain

17 properties total found
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 225 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,225,000 to € 1,225,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Villa 16 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 16 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
$9,50M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Impressive modern villa, nestled in one of the most private locations in the area, just 10 m…
$3,65M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 192 m²
New Development: Prices from € 860,000 to € 1,095,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built s…
$855,782
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 142 m²
New Development: Prices from € 668,000 to € 668,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$661,853
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 165 m²
New Development: Prices from € 790,000 to € 790,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$786,125
Villa 4 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
GOOD DEAL! PRICE REDUCED FOR A QUICK SALE! Beautiful classic design villa for sale in New Go…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
$1,58M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
$2,59M
