Penthouses with garden for sale in Estepona, Spain

4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Two -level penthouse in Estepon Monte Biarritz, 140 m. Area, 26 m2 of terrace, 400 m. From t…
$269,018
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Duplex in private urbanization, in a quiet environment with gardens and pool. The house c…
$356,883
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
$9,50M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
