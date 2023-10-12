Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Estepona

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Estepona, Spain

apartments
235
houses
92
117 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
€385,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Properties in a Complex Close to Sea in the Heart of Estepona Town The properties ar…
€480,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€440,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€250,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€345,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€356,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€480,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€499,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€263,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool chara…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary Designed Apartments with Open Views Close to Golf Courses in Estepona This new …
€397,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 6
Contemporarily Designed Apartments and Penthouses with Incredible Panoramic Views in Estepon…
€500,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in Estepona This residential development that …
€258,000
