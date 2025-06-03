Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Estepona, Spain

villas
81
cottages
5
townhouses
37
duplexes
19
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
$3,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go