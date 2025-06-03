Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Estepona, Spain

villas
81
cottages
5
townhouses
37
duplexes
19
House Delete
Clear all
43 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A fantastic plot with an area of ​​10,000 meters with its own well, various fruit trees, orc…
$1,16M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Frontline Estepona 50 state-of-the-art townhouses with 2, 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, sizes from 319…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Large rural core, dispersed near Estepona, the upper part of the industrial area Typology: i…
$650,850
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Urbanization a few meters from the sea. A flat of eight unique houses. Houses have a lift …
$488,138
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
We present our latest promotion of the new work of Las Qasidas. Four twins with the best fea…
$483,744
Leave a request
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 205 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,550,000 to € 2,550,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Triplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Triplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Beautiful house in one of the most sought -after urbanizations on the Costa del Sol and 5 mi…
$564,070
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 225 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,225,000 to € 1,225,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Fantastic two -level in one of the best districts of Estepona because of the proximity of th…
$287,459
Leave a request
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 101 m²
New Development: Prices from € 409,000 to € 688,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$406,994
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
6 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
$1,46M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This elegant villa enjoys impressive views and is in Estepona's very quiet area, after the e…
$726,862
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Completely refurbished, sells furnished. 180m2 house built on a 450m2 plot, on two floors wi…
$309,154
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
A beautiful farm with a 177 m2 country house built with a pergola with an area of ​​28 m2, 4…
$2,16M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 156 m²
New Development: Prices from € 439,000 to € 798,500. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$436,847
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 192 m²
New Development: Prices from € 860,000 to € 1,095,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built s…
$855,782
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Beautiful house attached in the first -line urbanization of Bahia Azul beach, the house cons…
$362,307
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 137 m²
New Development: Prices from € 340,000 to € 340,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$336,871
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 142 m²
New Development: Prices from € 668,000 to € 668,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$661,853
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,500,000 to € 1,500,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 240 m²
New Development: Prices from € 426,000 to € 426,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$423,911
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go