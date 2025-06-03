Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Estepona, Spain

41 property total found
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Housing located on a plot of about 2,800.-squares, in the municipal term of Estepona, 3.5 km…
$1,41M
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Large rural core, dispersed near Estepona, the upper part of the industrial area Typology: i…
$650,850
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Urbanization a few meters from the sea. A flat of eight unique houses. Houses have a lift …
$488,138
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
A beautiful house in Cancelada with 4 rooms, all with good wardrobes, 3 bathrooms 2 and a to…
$299,391
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 205 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,550,000 to € 2,550,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,54M
Triplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Triplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Beautiful house in one of the most sought -after urbanizations on the Costa del Sol and 5 mi…
$564,070
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 225 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,225,000 to € 1,225,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,22M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 101 m²
New Development: Prices from € 409,000 to € 688,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$406,994
Villa 16 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 16 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
$9,50M
6 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
6 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
$1,46M
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Town in Estepona National Police Zone, 237 m. Surface, 2 double bedrooms and 2 simple bedroo…
$337,357
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This elegant villa enjoys impressive views and is in Estepona's very quiet area, after the e…
$726,862
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Completely refurbished, sells furnished. 180m2 house built on a 450m2 plot, on two floors wi…
$309,154
Villa 5 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Impressive modern villa, nestled in one of the most private locations in the area, just 10 m…
$3,65M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Cottage in Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
Area 156 m²
New Development: Prices from € 439,000 to € 798,500. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$436,847
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A large tenement house for sale on the San Fernando football field, a three -story house wit…
$322,106
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 192 m²
New Development: Prices from € 860,000 to € 1,095,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built s…
$855,782
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Casa in corner, in the Football Field area, distributed in: Basement plant: 80 m2. approx. …
$427,392
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Beautiful house attached for sale in the area of ​​the Santo Tomas de Aquino school, is dist…
$402,442
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 137 m²
New Development: Prices from € 340,000 to € 340,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$336,871
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 142 m²
New Development: Prices from € 668,000 to € 668,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$661,853
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,500,000 to € 1,500,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,49M
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
The house consists of 1 basement adapted as a bedroom with bathroom, storage room, completel…
$395,934
