  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes in Estepona, Spain

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Fantastic two -level in one of the best districts of Estepona because of the proximity of th…
$287,459
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Two -level for sale on the second floor with a sea view in private urbanization, with a terr…
$195,255
