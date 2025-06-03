Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Estepona, Spain

penthouses
82
1 BHK
32
2 BHK
405
3 BHK
358
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
69 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartment on the AVD San ​​Lorenzo with a lot of potential, it is 2 steps from the center an…
$159,458
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 94 m²
New Development: Prices from € 330,000 to € 735,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$326,611
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Great opportunity to acquire this magnificent home, totally renovated in one of the best are…
$165,967
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 78 m²
New Development: Prices from € 351,950 to € 480,950. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$350,224
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
One of the best areas of Estepona is located this beautiful house, bright, sunny, comfortabl…
$252,747
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Located in the heart of the city, the whole house is oriented outwards, so it enjoys a lot o…
$200,679
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Luminous floor to reform in a private urbanization with a pool (pool supervisor in summer). …
$172,475
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 93 m²
New Development: Prices from € 240,000 to € 457,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$238,823
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 285,800 to € 614,300. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$284,398
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 84 m²
New Development: Prices from € 227,000 to € 382,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$225,887
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful semi new 3 bedroom apartment with embedded cabinets and parquet floors throughout …
$258,171
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Apartment 4 bedroom and two bathrooms, downtown area, the house is very well located at the …
$206,103
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Beautiful apartment in a strategic enclave because it is located in one of the most sought -…
$224,543
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Beautiful rustic Bungalow in Seghers area, consists of a living room, kitchen open to its te…
$129,085
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The large and light 2-story apartment (2 floors) were combined with a sea view. The first fl…
$216,950
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Two -level penthouse in Estepon Monte Biarritz, 140 m. Area, 26 m2 of terrace, 400 m. From t…
$269,018
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 216,700 to € 313,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$215,637
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Duplex in private urbanization, in a quiet environment with gardens and pool. The house c…
$356,883
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 82 m²
New Development: Prices from € 341,000 to € 682,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built siz…
$337,498
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 74 m²
New Development: Prices from € 304,000 to € 386,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$302,509
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
$9,50M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 3 bedroom penthouse located within one of the best urbanizations in Los Flamingos- fr…
$1,40M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Housing of two large bedrooms with embedded closet, a bathroom, furnished kitchen, dining ro…
$171,391
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Urbanizacion Torre Bermeja Ground Floor Studio, Estepona, Costa del Sol. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathr…
$774,871
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Beautiful apartment in the heart of Estepona, next to Calle Terraza and with all kinds of es…
$124,746
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 119 m²
New Development: Prices from € 466,000 to € 791,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 5] [Built siz…
$466,460
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 77 m²
New Development: Prices from € 262,000 to € 396,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$260,715
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
A spectacular floor in the heart of a steppe with rooms 4 and bathrooms 2 (one of them with …
$342,433
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 76 m²
New Development: Prices from € 230,000 to € 370,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$227,638
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 73 m²
New Development: Prices from € 217,000 to € 363,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$215,003
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go