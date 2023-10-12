Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Estepona
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Estepona, Spain

11 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
€385,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale and rent in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and charac…
€425,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool chara…
€1,45M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Experience Coastal Luxury in Estepona at a Beachfront Complex. Introducing an Impressive Gro…
€1,45M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 139 m²
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 …
€420,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
€1,50M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in El Campanario, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€450,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
The residential complex is characterized by round-the-clock medical support and security. Th…
€249,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
€695,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 138 m²
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
€380,000
