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Pool Apartments for sale in Estepona, Spain

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penthouses
134
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67
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560
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82 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Extravagant ground floor apartment near the sea with private garden, community pools, spa an…
$541,390
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Amazing turnkey ground-floor apartment with a private terrace, a lovely garden and swimming …
$630,993
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Cozy apartment designed with gym access, gourmet social lounge and wellness-focused amenitie…
$248,841
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Elegant turnkey ground-floor apartment with private terrace, landscaped yard and premium gym…
$557,104
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
Wonderful apartment with terrace near the beach in an exclusive residential offering spa, po…
$521,378
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful penthouse apartment with fully fitted kitchen, cozy terrace, community pool on roo…
$663,067
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Large 2 bed room beach front apartment on second floor with stunning sea views, terrace and …
$489,557
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse with amazing sea view, chill-out rooftop terrace, gym, and coworking space …
$453,423
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury attractive middle floor apartment with sea and mountain view and swimming pool, surro…
$820,176
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1
High End middle floor apartment with community pool, spa and stunning sea view located close…
$1,50M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium elegant penthouse with sea and mountain view, breathtaking rooftop terrace and swimm…
$963,958
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury ground-floor apartment with a lovely private yard, gourmet social lounge and wellness…
$610,446
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle-floor apartment with garage parking, private storage room and swimming pool…
$371,423
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/4
Amazing beach penthouse with big terrace and seaview located in a premium residential with p…
$526,492
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/4
Attractive middle floor apartment with fully fitted kitchen, cozy terrace and community pool…
$555,205
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1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Amazing cozy apartment with a private terrace, access to the gym, indoor and outdoor pools s…
$457,593
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant middle-floor apartment with a breathtaking sea view, refined gym, and multisport cou…
$352,275
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Glamorous ground floor golf apartment with large garden terrace and community pool Delive…
$423,722
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Superior duplex penthouse with private pool, spa and stunning sea view located close to the …
$2,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic new-built apartment with breath-taking mountains view, a charming terrace and acce…
$519,573
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury Penthouse with community pool, large roof top terrace, & panoramic sea views, located…
$1,34M
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4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/4
Keyready high end apartment with exclusive design, private pool, spa and awesome sea views i…
$4,78M
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/3
Inviting ground-floor apartment with lovely courtyard, saline pools, gym and social club jus…
$403,932
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing beautiful ground floor apartment with sea and mountain view and swimming pool, locat…
$682,866
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 3
Attractive penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view located in a luxury re…
$867,731
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning modern penthouse with sea and mountain view, swimming pool and gorgeous rooftop ter…
$1,11M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Keyready high end apartment with exclusive design, private pool, spa and awesome sea views i…
$2,70M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
Amazing apartment with terrace in a luxurious residential complex offering spa, community po…
$633,794
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 2
High end spacious penthouse with stunning sea view, a  swimming pool and a roof top terrace …
$1,37M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
Amazing beach apartment with big terrace located in an excellent residential near the sea wi…
$468,537
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