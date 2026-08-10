Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Estepona, Spain

;
penthouses
134
1 BHK
67
2 BHK
560
3 BHK
552
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
98 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$5,52M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$4,26M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$4,08M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Floor 4
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$7,25M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$2,88M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$4,77M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Modern Apartments and Penthouses in the New Golden Mile Estepona These apartments for sale i…
$939,145
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
Wonderful apartment with terrace near the beach in an exclusive residential offering spa, po…
$521,378
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Large 2 bed room beach front apartment on second floor with stunning sea views, terrace and …
$489,557
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$810,180
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Sea Views in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Estepona The apartments are lo…
$486,542
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to the Sea in Estepona Spain Estepona is one of the most authe…
$734,063
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium elegant penthouse with sea and mountain view, breathtaking rooftop terrace and swimm…
$963,958
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Energy-Efficient Apartments with Spectacular Panoramic Views in Estepona, Malaga This new de…
$1,35M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Energy-Efficient Apartments with Spectacular Panoramic Views in Estepona, Malaga This new de…
$735,219
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by Golf in Estepona Newly built apartments are i…
$457,548
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Glamorous ground floor golf apartment with large garden terrace and community pool Delive…
$423,722
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
Bright Contemporary Apartments with Generous Terraces in Estepona This development is locate…
$722,997
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Sea Views in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Estepona The apartments are lo…
$609,629
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Superior duplex penthouse with private pool, spa and stunning sea view located close to the …
$2,09M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by Golf in Estepona Newly built apartments are i…
$486,144
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to the Sea in Estepona Spain Estepona is one of the most authe…
$656,243
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/4
Keyready high end apartment with exclusive design, private pool, spa and awesome sea views i…
$4,78M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Modern Apartments and Penthouses in the New Golden Mile Estepona These apartments for sale i…
$2,13M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing beautiful ground floor apartment with sea and mountain view and swimming pool, locat…
$682,866
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Modern Apartments and Penthouses in the New Golden Mile Estepona These apartments for sale i…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning modern penthouse with sea and mountain view, swimming pool and gorgeous rooftop ter…
$1,11M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Keyready high end apartment with exclusive design, private pool, spa and awesome sea views i…
$2,70M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go