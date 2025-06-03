Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Estepona, Spain

20 properties total found
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 78 m²
New Development: Prices from € 351,950 to € 480,950. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$350,224
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 93 m²
New Development: Prices from € 240,000 to € 457,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$238,823
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 285,800 to € 614,300. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$284,398
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 84 m²
New Development: Prices from € 227,000 to € 382,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$225,887
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 216,700 to € 313,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$215,637
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 82 m²
New Development: Prices from € 341,000 to € 682,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built siz…
$337,498
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 74 m²
New Development: Prices from € 304,000 to € 386,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$302,509
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 3 bedroom penthouse located within one of the best urbanizations in Los Flamingos- fr…
$1,40M
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 119 m²
New Development: Prices from € 466,000 to € 791,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 5] [Built siz…
$466,460
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 76 m²
New Development: Prices from € 230,000 to € 370,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$227,638
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 99 m²
New Development: Prices from € 270,000 to € 435,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$270,267
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 80 m²
New Development: Prices from € 259,000 to € 297,900. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$256,617
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 61 m²
New Development: Prices from € 225,000 to € 567,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$223,896
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 354,000 to € 354,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$350,364
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 100 m²
New Development: Prices from € 303,000 to € 511,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$301,514
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 92 m²
New Development: Prices from € 390,000 to € 741,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 5] [Built siz…
$385,995
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 72 m²
New Development: Prices from € 425,000 to € 1,980,000. [Beds: 1 - 4] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built s…
$422,915
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 445,000 to € 682,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$442,817
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 59 m²
New Development: Prices from € 295,000 to € 391,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$295,291
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 245,000 to € 405,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$243,798
